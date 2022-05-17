dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mode X Tequila Bistro to open next week at Greene: ‘We want to bring back the nightlife’

caption arrowCaption
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A tequila bar with authentic Mexican food is planning a soft opening next week at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Mode X Tequila Bistro, located in the building that previously housed Bar Louie, is expected to open on Tuesday, May 24. A grand opening will be announced at a later date.

caption arrowCaption
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Oscar Rodriguez, general manager and co-owner of Mode X Tequila Bistro, said he wants to bring a unique, new concept to the Dayton area.

“When it comes to Mexican food in the area, there is no such thing. There is more of Tex-Mex,” Rodriguez said. “What we want to do is introduce real, authentic food with tequila.”

ExploreDayton wood-fired pizza food truck wins award, celebrates 10 years

Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, created the menu from scratch. He said their authentic, classic recipes are elevated by cooking with tequila.

Mode X Tequila Bistro’s menu will include tapas, tacos birria, chile en nogada and much more.

caption arrowCaption
Ricardo Rodriguez is the executive chef at Mode X Tequila Bistro.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Ricardo Rodriguez is the executive chef at Mode X Tequila Bistro.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Ricardo Rodriguez is the executive chef at Mode X Tequila Bistro.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Rodriguez said they will have a wide selection of tequila, as well as a full service bar. The bistro will also have 12 signature cocktails featuring tequila including the 1948. The 1948 is their version of a margarita that uses a secret ingredient from Mexico, he explained.

“This is not just another Mexican restaurant,” Rodriguez said. “We’re something unique. We want to really focus on tequila and food.”

ExploreDayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

He explained that when people think of a bar, they often think of drinks specifically. He said Mode X Tequila Bistro is a good hybrid between food and drinks.

Mode X Tequila Bistro will have indoor and outdoor seating with a fun, upbeat atmosphere.

caption arrowCaption
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is planning a soft opening for Tuesday, May 24 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“We want to bring back the nightlife here at the Greene,” Rodriguez said.

Mode X Tequila Bistro, located at 4492 Glengarry Drive, will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information about Mode X Tequila Bistro visit www.modextequilabistro.com.

ExplorePHOTOS: Sneak peek inside Mode X Tequila Bistro

In Other News
1
Daryl Hall added to Kings Island summer concert lineup
2
Dayton wood-fired pizza food truck wins award, celebrates 10 years
3
Gittleman, Guided By Voices among new Dayton Region Walk of Fame class
4
It’s American Craft Beer Week: The best places to celebrate in Dayton
5
TODAY: Miamisburg natives to open 2nd cheesesteak restaurant

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top