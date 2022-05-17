Mode X Tequila Bistro to open next week at Greene: ‘We want to bring back the nightlife’

Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, created the menu from scratch. He said their authentic, classic recipes are elevated by cooking with tequila.

Mode X Tequila Bistro’s menu will include tapas, tacos birria, chile en nogada and much more.

Rodriguez said they will have a wide selection of tequila, as well as a full service bar. The bistro will also have 12 signature cocktails featuring tequila including the 1948. The 1948 is their version of a margarita that uses a secret ingredient from Mexico, he explained.

“This is not just another Mexican restaurant,” Rodriguez said. “We’re something unique. We want to really focus on tequila and food.”

He explained that when people think of a bar, they often think of drinks specifically. He said Mode X Tequila Bistro is a good hybrid between food and drinks.

Mode X Tequila Bistro will have indoor and outdoor seating with a fun, upbeat atmosphere.

“We want to bring back the nightlife here at the Greene,” Rodriguez said.

Mode X Tequila Bistro, located at 4492 Glengarry Drive, will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information about Mode X Tequila Bistro visit www.modextequilabistro.com.