Modern rock, synth-pop flavor new songs from Dayton musician Kevin Brown

“I started collaborating on music virtually with Martyn Fanko, who is British,” Brown said. “He’s an audiophile and he’s been a buddy of mine for over 12 years. We worked in high end audio-video together and he has a knack for music. We were talking in 2020 and we decided to start sending each other music. We started messing around and that grew into the SiL-O-ET project. We’ve been working on these really cool, funky electronic songs. It’s very much like Jamiroquai and Beck, kind of a very cheeky sound.”

Early in the pandemic, Brown began assembling a home studio and learning digital audio recording.

“If I wanted to do this on my own, I had to learn how to do it,” he said. “I got the gear and started figuring things out. It was a huge learning curve but it worked out well. The SiL-O-ET stuff sounds so different from what I’ve been doing with TJ. I love being able to showcase the versatility of what I can do and the musicianship I’m working with. I always planned to release both EPs around the same time, but I didn’t want to combine them and try to make one super band. Each one has its own identity. They’re so different so it’s not like I’m trampling over anything.”

Explore 12 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

More info: www.wkdmr.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.