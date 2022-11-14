More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

The closures were confirmed after this new outlet reported the Nov. 4 closure of the Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp., which had been opened for less than five years.

All six restaurants appear to be owned by TOMS King (Ohio) LLC, according to the posted signs.

TOMS King was founded in 2012, according to the franchise’s website. In 2018, Matt Carpenter, CEO of TOMS King, said in a release to this news outlet that TOMS King is one of the top-performing Burger King franchisees in North America.

The franchise also owns restaurant locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.

Dayton.com has reached out to Burger King and TOMS King about the closures but have yet to receive a reply.

Burger King, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, according to the chain’s website.