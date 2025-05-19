Mosaic Institute finds new home as it turns 10, celebrates ‘an incredible journey of connection’

The organization’s roots are in Miamisburg, which contains the most mosaics from the group than any other city.

“It has been an incredible journey of connection,” said Jes McMillan, founder and chief executive officer of the Mosaic Institute. “In the first three years we did a mosaic in every public school in Miamisburg City Schools. So every one of those kids experienced the mosaic process and know what a mosaic is. Art can positively affect a city. So we are very proud of our artistic contribution to the awareness of how important art is in Miamisburg.”

Credit: The Mosaic Institute Credit: The Mosaic Institute

Beyond Miamisburg, the organization’s ability to spearhead projects in which thousands of hands have united for the purpose of creation — tile by tile — has been a source of inspiration.

“Right off the bat our mission was to collaborate with human beings, anywhere and everywhere we could find them, to bring them together to experience the process of mosaic art and the positivity of collaborative creation,” McMillan said.

One of the most significant, signature endeavors of the past 10 years was the “Seed of Life” memorial honoring the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019 Oregon District shooting. Created with light blue and green chips of treated porcelain, the mosaic became a definitive example of community volunteerism.

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

“‘The Seed of Life’ was an an amazing experience, working with so many people from Dayton on a project that was so important,” McMillan said. “We had over 5,000 people connect with us over a seven-month period at various spots throughout the community including the Dayton Metro Library. Over 5,000 people met us at the table to hand-create the 8/4 Memorial mosaic portion. It will be a forever reminder, a time capsule, that contains the feelings, sentiment and healing surrounding 8/4 and the nine lives that were lost.”

She also viewed the work as the most difficult the organization has ever spearheaded, particularly from an emotional perspective.

“I would say it was the most difficult mosaic, as it focused on healing,” McMillan said. “A lot of our pieces are celebratory or about a joyous occasion. While ‘Seed of Life’ was a celebration of life, it really was meant to provide a physical place of rest for people to come and place their grief.”

Expanding possibilities

In 2018 the Mosaic Institute moved to Dayton and is now excitedly preparing to entre its new home at 1353 Woodman Drive in Riverside. The 4,600-square feet building will feature a mosaic gallery, a private classroom space, office space for rent and a full production space for making mosaics.

“We’ll be able to accommodate field trips for the first time,” McMillan said. “Our programming can expand as well as our gallery opening and show offerings. This opportunity will give us a stability we’ve never had. The Mosaic Institute has grown so much in a decade so I’m excited to grow with stability. I’m very excited for our future. Our impact is going to expand.”

Credit: The Mosaic Institute Credit: The Mosaic Institute

The institute will seek to follow the Miamisburg blueprint, particularly connecting deeper with Riverside, including Mad River Local Schools.

“Plans are already underway to bring the mosaic experience to every local school in Riverside so every child will experience what a mosaic is,” McMillan said. “It is so important that we teach the next generation who will care for this mosaic art why we’re making it and why it’s important. They are going to maintain that legacy when we are gone. There will be so many special pieces of art created that will serve as a representation of unity and how we unified to create something beautiful together.”

Explore NATO panel to include University of Dayton professor

Future goals

The Mosaic Institute will celebrate its 10th anniversary Friday, June 14 at The Silos in downtown Dayton.

The event will feature live and silent auctions, a birthday cake and champagne toast, tickets for unique food experiences, free drinks and valet, access to private seating and bar in VIP Arts Alley, live entertainment, swag bags and more.

Tickets are $50 and $250 and includes access for two people.

“We chose The Silos because it’s a really cool, new outside space,” McMillan said. “It’s the perfect place for the Mosaic Institute and we have a lot of exciting things in store for our party guests including music from jazz singer Kelli Campbell, one of my favorites in Dayton.”

Credit: The Mosaic Institute Credit: The Mosaic Institute

In addition to growing locally, regionally and nationally, one of the organization’s long-range goals for the next 10 years and beyond is to create a mosaic mecca, a wonderland of mosaic expression akin to Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens.

“I would love us to create an entire park for mosaic or (transform) an entire building for mosaic, to be able to have a center of concentration for mosaic art, which I believe will be in Riverside,” McMillan said. “We want to increase awareness of the Mosaic Institute. Our legacy belongs to everyone.”

HOW TO GO

What: Mosaic Institute’s 10th anniversary party

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Where: The Silos, 810 E. First St., Dayton

Cost: $50 (supporter) and $250 (champion/VIP). Each ticket includes access for two people.

More info: mosaicinstitute.us/birthday