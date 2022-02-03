Motherhood mania: ‘My Name Is Not Mom’ coming to Victoria Theatre

Dayton Live presents an evening of motherhood comedy titled “My Name Is Not Mom” Saturday, April 2 at the Victoria Theatre.
Internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard will guide audiences through funny stories on mothering “through the sleepless nights of the toddler years, middle school craziness and trying not to physically attack a high schooler,” according to a release.
The evening will also feature stand-up, stories and videos from the trio’s online community as well as audience interaction. The goal is to “create an up close and personal experience that’s funnier than a pap smear.”
“My Name Is Not Mom,” performed in 90 minutes without intermission, is intended for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $35-$55. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
All audience members must have a ticket, regardless of age. For the consideration of all patrons, children on laps and/or babies in arms are not permitted at most Dayton Live presentations.
The Victoria Theatre is located at 138 N. Main St., Dayton.
