My Favorite Muffin has new owners: ‘We are honored to carry on the legacy of this Centerville icon’

By Natalie Jones
49 minutes ago

A cafe and bakery serving the Dayton area for nearly three decades is under new ownership.

According to a press release from Threshold Marketing & Communications, Sunbelt Business Advisors of Southwest Ohio represented My Favorite Muffin in the sale to Ted and Carrie Thompson, owners of TCT Ventures, LLC.

The Waynesville couple said owning this popular Centerville business is fulfilling a dream.

“When we saw that this location was available, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” said Ted. “We are honored to carry on the legacy of this Centerville icon.”

The release said this transaction is part of a planned transition related to the retirement of former owners, Rich and Shelly Kate.

My Favorite Muffin, located at 175 E. Alex Bell Road in the Cross Pointe Shopping Center, opened in 1996. The Kate family acquired the franchise in 2008.

The fast-casual chain is known for its hand-crafted muffins and carries bagels made with dough from Long Island, New York. The store also offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, the release said.

The Centerville location employees 13 people including a kitchen manager and a head baker.

For more information about My Favorite Muffin, visit www.myfavoritemuffin.com.

