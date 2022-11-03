Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

“Miamisburg just won’t be the same,” Sue Smith said. “We will miss you, but wish you the best for your future.”

“We love coming there for our lunch dates,” Lisa Moore said. “Good luck to you. Thank you for all the great meals you have served us. You will be missed.”

The owners said in the post that if someone is interested in buying Mz. Pickles, it is for sale. They encouraged those that are interested to inquire at Collins Realty in Miamisburg.

“Thank you all again for the amazing support you all have shown us,” the post said.

Mz. Pickles is located at 17 S. Main Street. For more information or updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.