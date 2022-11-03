Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post.
“We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
The owners said the will post the last day of business as soon as they can, but confirmed it will be in November.
Customers wrote on the post that they are sad to hear the news, but wished the owners nothing but the best.
“We are so sad, but understand,” wrote Erin Remillard. “We hope you have a wonderful and relaxing retirement!”
“Miamisburg just won’t be the same,” Sue Smith said. “We will miss you, but wish you the best for your future.”
“We love coming there for our lunch dates,” Lisa Moore said. “Good luck to you. Thank you for all the great meals you have served us. You will be missed.”
The owners said in the post that if someone is interested in buying Mz. Pickles, it is for sale. They encouraged those that are interested to inquire at Collins Realty in Miamisburg.
“Thank you all again for the amazing support you all have shown us,” the post said.
Mz. Pickles is located at 17 S. Main Street. For more information or updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
About the Author