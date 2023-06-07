Naked Karate Girls to play Centerville’s Party in the Park Friday

Centerville’s first Party in the Park of the summer will be held Friday, June 9.
The return of the city’s annual concert and event series begins at 5 p.m. including a free rock concert by popular Greater Cincinnati area band Naked Karate Girls.
Over 30 craft vendors and boutiques will be set up in the park for guests to shop local sellers. Guests can also enjoy food from nine food trucks and a concession stand run by Claybourne Grill. The Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. will serve beer, wine and cocktails with alcohol provided by Heavier Than Air, Loose Ends, Bock Family and Lock 27 breweries. Maverick Mixers has created a special cocktail menu for the festivities.
For the first 100 shoppers at the park, Party in the Park organizers will hand out free canvas tote bags.
Party in the Park events are also planned for July and August. Local ‘80s band Stranger will rock the park party July 14, and The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, which is currently touring the country, will take the stage at Stubbs Park Aug. 11.
Party in the Park features more vendors and food options than previous years making the free concert and festivities larger than past events, according to organizers from Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. Thousands were in attendance for the 2022 series.
HOW TO GO
What: Party in the Park
When: Friday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Stubbs Park Amphitheater, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
More Information: Visit https://www.centervilleohio.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1591/15.
About the Author