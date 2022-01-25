Nancy Cartwright voices new audiobook, expresses love for Dayton

While some older material was cut from the book, she has kept key information about what it takes to create an episode of “The Simpsons.” One episode can take up to eight months to create due to all the artwork, music, color and voices.

While claiming that choosing a favorite part of the audiobook was like “choosing her favorite kid,” there are some parts that are near and dear to Cartwright’s heart. She has included clips with her mentor Daws Butler, who voiced characters including Huckleberry Hound and Yogi Bear.

“One of his [Butler’s] sons sent me some old tapes and they worked,” she said. “I was able to put in my own reaction to them. They show my journey and the introduction that opened up an amazing door for me.”

Cartwright was introduced to Butler when she was doing voiceovers at WING radio in Dayton. Butler gave her critique on tapes and introduced her to other voice actors and directors.

“It’s a Cinderella story, and I know it,” she said. “It [audiobook] brings people from then to the present time and what I am doing now. I love that I’m in this industry and have been for 42 years. It’s an [audiobook] for others to find out how I did it.”

Cartwright also credits attending Fairmont West High School and participating on the speech team for her success. A judge at a competition told her she had a unique voice and that she should do cartoons. She recently attended her 45th high school reunion last October and was able to see old friends, talk to students and tour the school.

“I was so impressed by the school’s expansion,” she said. “The cosmetology school. Students fixing up foreclosed houses. The students can actually put to work what they learn.”

Cartwright talked with students and answered questions. She also helps students through the Nancy Cartwright Endowment for the Arts. Any Fairmont arts student who plans to attend Ohio University can benefit.

The response to the new audiobook has been amazing, according to Cartwright. She credits social media and her fans to its success. The audiobook is available through Audible, a company owned by Amazon. She also recently had a small acting part in and was a producer on “Borrego,” a film that addresses the genesis of the drug cartel industry. It will be available on Paramount+ soon.

While Cartwright has experienced success with her books, television and movies, she believes in giving back. In fact, she is co-founder of the “Know More About Drugs” alliance that brings awareness and helps those affected by the opioid crisis. Cartwright knows this crisis has hit Dayton and other places in southwest Ohio.

“Dayton is big in my heart,” she said. “I love my roots in Kettering. I grew up in a supportive community and anything I wanted, I got by going to Kettering Fairmont West. I’ve come home several times, and this last time was very reassuring. It’s changing and it’s beautiful.”

Reach contributing writer Jessica Graue at jessica.graue@coxinc.com.