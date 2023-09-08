Napoli’s Pizza to open second location in Beavercreek

After four years serving the Dayton area, Napoli’s Pizza is opening a second location at 3783 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek near Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping.

Owner Din Alija said he and his business partner first opened Napoli’s Pizza in 2019 at 718 N. Heincke Road in Miamisburg. Alija will be the main owner of the Beavercreek pizza shop.

Guest can expect a variety of pizzas and pastas on the menu. The restaurant’s Miamisburg menu features New York-style pizzas, calzones, stromboli, pasta dishes, subs, salads, desserts and more.

“Our pizza is an old school recipe and we’ve always kept it the same,” Alija said.

The pizza is made-to-order with homemade dough and sauce as well as fresh toppings.

Alija has family ties to the owners of Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering and Roma’s Pizza and Pasta in Springboro. He said he is looking forward to having his own family-owned restaurant and appreciates the community’s overwhelming support.

Napoli’s Pizza in Beavercreek is expected to be carryout only. The shop is expected to open by November, Alija said. Hiring will take place in the next couple of weeks.

For more information about Napoli’s Pizza, visit the shop’s Facebook page.