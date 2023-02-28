Neighborhood bar near UD to reopen under new ownership

This news comes after a Feb. 26 Facebook post stating the former manager had decided to move on.

“I hope I made you proud,” she wrote. “You asked me to help you in 2015 when your health was failing. Little did I know what I was getting into at the time. You always taught me to work hard, give 110%, and do what makes sense. I hope you can see I did that... for you. I wanted your bar to succeed. I wanted to carry your name forward and help the family at a time when we all felt a little lost.”