Questions continue as cost, scope of Welcome Stadium project has shifted
Neighborhood bar near UD to reopen under new ownership

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
34 minutes ago

A neighborhood bar near the University of Dayton known for its pizza is reopening next week under new ownership, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.

“Kramers is currently closed and will reopen under new ownership on March 8th at 11 a.m.,” the post said.

This news comes after a Feb. 26 Facebook post stating the former manager had decided to move on.

“I hope I made you proud,” she wrote. “You asked me to help you in 2015 when your health was failing. Little did I know what I was getting into at the time. You always taught me to work hard, give 110%, and do what makes sense. I hope you can see I did that... for you. I wanted your bar to succeed. I wanted to carry your name forward and help the family at a time when we all felt a little lost.”

She also said she poured her heart, soul, energy, love and commitment into the bar for nearly eight years.

“Huge thanks to all my loyal customers. I hope I made YOU proud,” the post said.

As soon as we know more, we will update this story.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

