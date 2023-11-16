New bakery near Centerville announces grand opening

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe, located at 6052 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South, is doing a two-week quiet, soft opening prior to a grand opening on Friday, Dec. 1.

During these next two weeks, owner Adam Berning said they are finishing final touches on the shop and will have limited pastries and breads available in the case. On Thursday, Nov. 16 they had cookies (chocolate chip, sugar and ginger molasses), cinnamon vanilla bread pudding, tiramisu, stuffed brioche, cinnamon rolls, black forest cheesecake and cinnamon swirl bread.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

They are planning to do a three-day grand opening celebration with specials including a free cookie with any purchase on Thursday, Nov. 30, focaccia bread on Friday, Dec. 1 and free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast pastry on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“Be ready for some great flavors and fun, good quality pastries,” Berning said. “We are a great team of pastry chefs that can do a lot of different things and we want to provide that to the community.”

The bakery and cafe also has a location in Tipp City at 22 N. Second St.

With additional space, the Sugarcreek Twp. location will be Sweet Adaline’s main production facility supplying baked goods to their Tipp City location, Haren’s Market in Troy and Grounds for Pleasure Coffee House in Tipp City. The Sugarcreek Twp. location will be open to the public for breakfast, lunch and early dinner hours.

“Our specialty is really focused on fresh flavors, seasonal flavors and flavor pairings,” Berning said.

Favorite items include the Carrot Citron Cake, Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Torte and Tiramisu. The Sugarcreek Twp. location will also have coffee due to a partnership with Twisted River Coffee Roaster in Dayton.

Berning said he looks forward to experimenting and offering a European flavor preference at the new location.

The bakery and cafe is accepting holiday orders for caramel apple pie, pumpkin cream pie, cherry pecan pie or holiday stollen bread.

Sweet Adaline’s is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to place an order, visit the new location’s Facebook page (@sweetadalinescafe).