New bakery to open Friday near Wright State University

Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts is opening Friday, Aug. 25 in the former location of Gigi’s Cupcakes on Colonel Glenn Highway near Wright State University.

Owner Mendy Williams has always enjoyed baking and cooking, but her eight grandchildren encouraged her to take this next step.

“That’s the reason why I’m going to give it a shot. They always encourage me,” Williams said. “You love your children, but your grandchildren hold a special place too.”

Customers can expect cupcakes, gluten-free cupcakes, cookies, brownies and more. Cupcakes will range from traditional flavors like vanilla and chocolate to specialty flavors like cookies and cream and buckeye peanut butter filled. Williams said some of the recipes are family recipes while others have been found and tweaked.

Williams, originally from South Charleston, lives in Cedarville. She spent over 30 years as a nurse serving Greene County and is now a nurse at Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital in Springfield. Prior to a career in the health care field, Williams said she had a donut shop and gift shop in the 1990s in Xenia and Springfield called Devonshire Donuts and Cream. The gift shop was named the Pumpkin Patch.

“I never thought I would do it again, but the older I get it’s like why not?” Williams said. “You don’t know unless you try.”

Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts will also have various gifts like cards, charcuterie boards and more.

The bakery is family-owned and operated with her husband and daughters, Williams said.

A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, followed by normal hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.mamawsbakeryandgifts.com or the bakery’s Facebook and Instagram pages.