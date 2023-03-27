BreakingNews
UPDATE: Contractor who ripped off 2019 tornado victims in custody in Clark County
New bakery to open in former space of Evans Bakery in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new bakery is opening in the former space of Evans Bakery, a longtime neighborhood institution, according to a Monday post on Evans Bakery’s Facebook page.

“Same Evans original recipes with a new expanded menu! The 700 Troy Street legacy continues with Baker Benji’s,” the post said.

In a live video on Baker Benji’s Facebook page on Sunday, the owner announced he will no longer be located in Fairborn because he is opening an Old North Dayton storefront. He insured customers he will offer Evans Bakery’s traditional menu with favorites like doughnuts, cream horns and cannoli with a little bit of Baker Benji’s influence, including the baker’s brownies, cakes and cupcakes.

“First and foremost, we want to thank the Evans Family for this great opportunity and cannot wait to meet all of you,” the post said. “We know the bakery has been a fixture in the community for generations. We are excited to continue this legacy, and will announce our grand opening date soon!”

Evans Bakery closed its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 just as the former owners, Jennifer Evans and Matt Tepper, celebrated their 10-year anniversary of resurrecting the bakery.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

The couple moved from Michigan to Dayton to restore the bakery Evans watched her parents operate for 35 years.

Evans previously said there was no one single reason why she and Tepper decided to close the bakery. They both said they were tired and ready to focus on other endeavors, including spending more time with their family.

For nearly 100 years, there has been a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue, Tepper said. He explained they have a photo of the bakery dating back to at least 1926.

Dayton.com has reached out to Baker Benji’s for more information. As soon as we know more, we will update this story.

For more information or updates, visit Baker Benji’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

