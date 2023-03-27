New bakery to open in former space of Evans Bakery in Dayton

Evans Bakery closed its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 just as the former owners, Jennifer Evans and Matt Tepper, celebrated their 10-year anniversary of resurrecting the bakery.

The couple moved from Michigan to Dayton to restore the bakery Evans watched her parents operate for 35 years.

Evans previously said there was no one single reason why she and Tepper decided to close the bakery. They both said they were tired and ready to focus on other endeavors, including spending more time with their family.

For nearly 100 years, there has been a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue, Tepper said. He explained they have a photo of the bakery dating back to at least 1926.

