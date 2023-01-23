New brewery specializing in lagers coming to Enon next year

New Enon Brewing, a new brewery focusing on lagers, is expected to open June 2024 in Enon, according to owner Jon Vanderglas.
Vanderglas, who owns the brewery with his wife, Shelley Wiley, said it will be located at 160 N. Xenia St. He explained the property is currently a residential rental he plans to gut and turn into a taproom with an outdoor patio.
Credit: Bill Lackey
He said they are still in the early stages of planning but believe part of the building features an 1840s timber frame they hope to incorporate into the new space.
Vanderglas said he has always wanted to have his own spot, but it seemed unattainable.
“I realized I’m 57 and if I don’t do it now, I’m never going to do it,” Vanderglas said.
He explained the brewery is expected to specialize in lagers in addition to making stouts, porters, saisons and other Belgian styles.
“We’re going to focus on lagers,” Vanderglas said. “There is nobody doing that in the Dayton area.”
Vanderglas, an Enon native, began homebrewing in the 1990s when he lived in North Carolina. He recalled drinking a Warsteiner Dunkel, thinking about all the different flavors, and wondering if he could make something similar. He bought a homebrewing kit and it soon became his passion. After living in Minnesota and Iowa, he returned to his hometown in 2007 and worked at Yellow Springs Brewery for nearly nine years.
New Enon Brewing is expected to have eight to 12 taps for customers to enjoy there or take home in howlers and growlers, Vanderglas said. He also plans to have food trucks on site.
“Enon’s on the move,” Vanderglas said. “Enon’s not the old Enon. It’s the new Enon. It’s evolving.”
He looks forward to brewing his favorite beers and having a nice, welcoming environment for the locals and visitors.
“I just want to make good beers that people can drink,” Vanderglas said.
