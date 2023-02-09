X
Dark Mode Toggle

New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

Rad Candy Company, a new candy store located at 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening its doors Friday, Feb. 10 hoping to bring a new experience to people in the community.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“When we’re picking things, we try to find stuff that we connect with and we’re trying to find those things that people will remember from their childhood,” said Mark Underwood, who owns the candy store with his wife, Kari, and best friend, Chad Mowen.

Underwood told Dayton.com they had the idea to open a candy store for a while, but it wasn’t until they found the downtown space that they decided to put their ideas into fruition.

ExplorePHOTOS: Take a look inside Crafted & Cured's new location in Troy

“Tipp City is a really good community and we just wanted to be a part of that,” Underwood said.

He described the community as having an “old town feel that you just don’t find in a lot of places in America anymore.”

The owners are hoping to add a carefree sense of nostalgia by having items that will remind people of their childhood.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The candy store will have an ‘80s and ‘90s vibe and feature a large variety of bulk candy where customers can mix and match and fill a cup for a set price. Underwood said they will have everything from gummy products and salt water taffy to cotton candy, Sour Strips and Now & Laters.

ExploreDayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

In addition to candy, the store will have glass bottle sodas, Ashby’s Sterling ice cream, toys, and vintage packs of cards and comic books.

Rad Candy Company will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the candy store’s Facebook page.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

In Other News
1
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating...
2
Crafted & Cured opens new location in Troy
3
Puppies from Humane Society of Greater Dayton play in Puppy Bowl on...
4
The Neon to host free screening of Dunbar documentary
5
Art supply store to close in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top