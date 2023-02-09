New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City

Rad Candy Company, a new candy store located at 114 E. Main St. in Tipp City, is opening its doors Friday, Feb. 10 hoping to bring a new experience to people in the community.
“When we’re picking things, we try to find stuff that we connect with and we’re trying to find those things that people will remember from their childhood,” said Mark Underwood, who owns the candy store with his wife, Kari, and best friend, Chad Mowen.
Underwood told Dayton.com they had the idea to open a candy store for a while, but it wasn’t until they found the downtown space that they decided to put their ideas into fruition.
“Tipp City is a really good community and we just wanted to be a part of that,” Underwood said.
He described the community as having an “old town feel that you just don’t find in a lot of places in America anymore.”
The owners are hoping to add a carefree sense of nostalgia by having items that will remind people of their childhood.
The candy store will have an ‘80s and ‘90s vibe and feature a large variety of bulk candy where customers can mix and match and fill a cup for a set price. Underwood said they will have everything from gummy products and salt water taffy to cotton candy, Sour Strips and Now & Laters.
In addition to candy, the store will have glass bottle sodas, Ashby’s Sterling ice cream, toys, and vintage packs of cards and comic books.
Rad Candy Company will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the candy store’s Facebook page.
