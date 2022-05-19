New chicken restaurant to open in Huber Heights at end of May

A fast-casual, chicken restaurant is opening in Huber Heights at the end of this month.
Chicka Wing will open its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike on Tuesday, May 31.
The menu features several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.
Chicka Wing opened its first location at 1875 S. Limestone St. in Springfield in March, but recently announced it will close this month.
Adam Price, founder of the company, said the Springfield location’s last day will be Saturday, May 21 or when food runs out. He cited an increase in food costs and inconsistent foot traffic as reasons for closing.
“We just didn’t have the foot traffic for Springfield,” Price said. “If your loss is greater than your lease there is no way you can take it.”
Price said he plans on building upon the Chicka Wing concept at the Huber Heights location. The goal is to eventually expand the business and potentially return to Springfield.
The Huber Heights location will have a drive-thru and an indoor seating capacity of 60 to 70 people, Price said.
He added he is looking forward to offering customers a drive-thru, which was not the case at the Springfield location.
Nearly all of the 14 employees at the Springfield location will be transferred to the Huber Heights restaurant, which will help with a seamless grand opening.
For more information, visit www.chickawing.com.