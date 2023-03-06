New coffee shop to hold grand opening Wednesday in Centerville

If you’re not interested in diving deeper into coffee, they will have seasonal flavored lattes, affogatos with ice cream, espresso drinks, drips, pour overs, cold brews, teas, lemonades and more.

Roasting ethically-sourced specialty coffee with a commitment to sustainability, high quality ingredients and cutting edge industry knowledge is important to the owners.

Mindy said even though their roaster has not arrived yet, it is considered one of the greenest on the market. ContempoRoast is continuing to roast their own beans through toll roasting in Springboro.

The 2,200-square-foot coffee shop seats 36 guests. The owners desire to help people figure out their coffee preferences and how best they can meet those needs.

“We really wanted to focus on bringing modern coffee to as many people as possible, especially those who haven’t necessarily been exposed to it before,” Andy said.

Mindy said it feels amazing to finally be at the point of opening their doors to the public.

“I’m just excited to be part of the community and to see what we can do,” she said.

The coffee shop will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Thursday, March 9, the coffee shop will close at noon for some final touches. For more information, visit www.contemporoast.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook page.