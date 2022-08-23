New comedy club debuts this weekend

Ruppert has two minority partners in this venture with Austin Robertson and Becky Sahlin, who are from other areas of Ohio. Both comedians are part of the Midwest Comedy Tour, as is Ruppert. All three will be on the first show on Saturday, along with a guest set from Kyle Rogers. Ruppert said the online ticket sales have been decent.

“Really the main hope is to give the audience a good entertaining show,” he said.

The club is in one of the back rooms of Star City Brewing and has a rustic feel to it. Ruppert said there are many different rooms for entertainment, which was part of the appeal to open the club. Patrons will get to Bricky’s through the main entrance and will be able to buy beer or buckets at the bar and take them back to the comedy show.

Ruppert said the club will have only booked shows to start off but is contemplating ideas for other shows. Full-day events with podcasting and potential open mics are future possibilities. Ruppert also said a standalone club is a goal, but for now, he is focused on making the club a place for comedians to learn and grow.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” he said. “It’ll feel more official on Aug. 27. That will bring it to life. From the get-go, the aim was for (Bricky’s) to be a complement to the local comedy scene.”

Tickets for Bricky’s Comedy Club’s debut show are $15 and can be purchased at www.brickyscomedy.com. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Star City Brewing is located at 319 S. Second St. in Miamisburg.