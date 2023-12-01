New culinary collective offers cookies, pizza, wings in Englewood

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“What can I do to get the customer to understand that we serve more than cookies?” Davis pondered.

The Cookieologist will continue to serve pizza at this time, but in the future Davis plans to create a concept focusing solely on pizza.

Wingdalorian launched a few months ago featuring oven roasted wings customers can order dry-rubbed or wet-dipped. Flavors offered include Lemon Pepper, Korean BBQ, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parm Truffle and House.

Every Wednesday, Wingdalorian offers buy five wings, get half off another order of five wings. Anyone ordering wings on Tuesday for pickup on Wednesday will get five wings free with the order of five wings using the coupon code “BUY5GET5.”

Chef Zay’s Culinary Collective shares the mobile kitchen at 322 Union Blvd. Unit B with Slide Thru — making it a one-stop-shop for local foodies.

Operating out of a mobile kitchen involves customers ordering online through a QR code in the lobby of the space, a website or third-party apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats. Once the order is ready, the customer will receive an alert on their phone and will be able to pick up the food in the lobby. Customers are encouraged to order ahead for their meal to be ready when they arrive.

The Cookieologist and Wingdalorian is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. To place an order, visit www.chefzays-culinarycollective.hngr.co.