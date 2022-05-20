dayton-daily-news logo
New dessert bakery in Fairborn pushes cheesecake boundaries

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new dessert bakery that specializes in cheesecake has opened in Spark Fairborn, a combination incubator kitchen and co-working space.

CheezCake Lab, owned by Vivian Wong, is planning to offer everything cheesecake. Right now, the bakery offers a variety of cupcake-sized cheesecakes with plans to add cheesecake filled cookies and dips.

CheezCake Lab, a new bakery that specializes in cheesecake, has opened in Spark Fairborn, a combination incubator kitchen and co-working space.

Credit: Submitted Photo

“Anything we can stuff cheesecake into, we’re going to try it,” Wong said.

CheezCake Lab also does 9-inch cakes for special orders and catering for events.

Wong explained she first started experimenting with cheesecake almost 20 years ago when she lived in Canada. She said she was on a “cheesecake kick” and was having trouble finding good cheesecake on store shelves. She decided to make her own and her ideas have continued to grow.

“I’ve always wanted to (open a bakery), but living back home didn’t allow me to,” Wong said.

She explained that when she was in Canada she was a single mom, raising two kids and had to work. She didn’t have the extra time to run a bakery. Wong moved to the Dayton area two-and-a-half years ago when she married her husband, Ryan.

CheezCake Lab offers five to six different cheesecake flavors each week for customers to order. Wong said she has an ongoing list of 50 flavors that she rotates. This includes vanilla bean, cookies n’ cream, maple bacon, chocolate lover’s, black cherry, brownie, apple crunch and matcha.

“We’re trying to win over people, expand their favorite pallets and push the boundaries of what cheesecake is,” Wong said.

Customers must place orders on her website by Monday for pick up on Friday or Saturday at Spark Fairborn, 305 W. Main St., Fairborn.

Wong said her favorite part since starting this business is seeing people’s reactions to the cheesecakes.

“The reactions of people drive me to do more,” Wong said. “I love seeing people happy. It’s a great feeling.”

Wong said she would love to have a storefront in the future.

To place an order, visit www.cheezcakelab.com. For more information visit Cheezcake Lab’s Facebook page or call 937-581-8055.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

