BreakingNews
Man found dead in RV marks Dayton’s first fatal fire incident of 2024

New details: The Brunch Pub to open this week in Centerville

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
48 minutes ago
X

The Brunch Pub at 101 W. Franklin St. in Centerville is opening its doors Thursday, Jan. 25, confirmed Lorenzo Bas, the operator of the restaurant.

Customers can expect farm-to-table comfort food with menus changing twice a year, Bas said.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“At The Brunch Pub, we take pride in our commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients from local farms,” Bas wrote on the restaurant’s website. “As a young chef, I’ve carefully crafted a menu that showcases the vibrant flavors of Ohio’s agricultural abundance. From Prime angus NY Strip Steaks to savory omelettes bursting with locally grown vegetables, each dish is a celebration of the region’s rich culinary heritage. The farm-to-table concept isn’t just a trend for us; it’s a way of life that allows us to support local farmers and deliver exceptional flavors to our guests.”

ExploreMore Details: The Brunch Pub to open in Centerville

Bas is really excited about their fresh seafood program offering fresh seafood Monday through Friday.

The restaurant features a modern, rustic, farmhouse vibe with dim, warm lighting. It’s divided into three areas featuring the main dining room, bar and party room/lounge. The lounge has a fireplace with a couch. Bas said this will be the perfect spot for someone that wants cheesecake and a scotch at the end of the evening.

“Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely brunch on a lazy Sunday morning or gathering with loved ones for a special occasion, The Brunch Pub is the place to be,” Bas wrote.

ExploreTeriyaki Madness opens near Austin Landing

The restaurant will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The brunch menu will be served until 3 p.m. followed by the pub menu.

More information and details are available at brunchpubs.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024
2
Dayton Record Fair returns with new venue, free admission
3
Winter Restaurant Week event highlights delectable food dishes
4
Like to sing? Area choral group is seeking new members
5
Big Brothers Big Sisters teams up with Pizza Bandit for National...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top