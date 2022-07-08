New event space to open above Century Bar

“The (most) fun part of my life was when I worked downtown and I’m looking forward to being a part of downtown again,” Thomas said.

With beautiful hardwood floors, mahogany chivari chairs and lofty ceilings, the space features a 25-foot full-service bar ready to serve up to 100 people. Anyone renting the space can choose from a variety of bar packages.

“Century ‘Bourbon’ Experiences will be offered as bar options as well as exclusive bourbons and liquors,” the press release said.

Currently, there is not a list of approved caterers, Thomas said.

The new space can be used for corporate events, weddings, reunions and much more.

This first look will feature several vendors including the design team from Events Unlimited, photographer Sarah Babcock, rentals from Prime Time Party Rental, florals from the Flower Shoppe and appetizers courtesy of Brock Masterson’s Catering.

If you can’t attend the open house, open house tours are available on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 19. You can also contact Thomas via phone at 937-620-6417 or via email at banquetbilly@yahoo.com for private tours.

Thomas told Dayton.com The Century Bar is planning to utilize the new space for bourbon tastings.

The Century Bar is located in the three-story former Dayton Power and Light building at 18 S. Jefferson Street. The Century Upstairs occupies the second floor above the bar.