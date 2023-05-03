New gelato shop to open in Miamisburg: ‘The best times in life are when you’re enjoying sweet treats’

“I was very close to my grandparents, so this was a great way to combine the two to show my love and appreciation for my family,” Klein said.

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop will be located at 36 A S. Main St. in the former space of a hair salon. The business is expected to have 16 different flavors of gelato and sorbetto. Klein explained customers will be able to order an afagato (an expresso drink with Madagascar vanilla bean gelato), shakes or gelato sandwiches. The signature shake will be a root beer float in honor of her grandparents. Gelato and sorbetto flavors are expected to rotate with seasonal offerings.

The shop is sourcing its supplies from Villa Dolce, a company based out of Italy with a headquarters in Arizona, Klein added.

She went on to explain the difference between gelato and ice cream. She noted gelato has less fat, is churned at a slower speed and is typically made with milk and no eggs.

“It’s just really rich and dense deliciousness,” she said.

The couple, going on 27 years of marriage, have been busy raising three children who are now young adults. Gregg teaches at Centerville High School. Klein recently left her position with the Joyce Young Center in the Washington Twp. RecPlex to pursue the gelato shop.

“Finally, I told (Gregg) I need to do it, or I don’t, but I don’t want to regret not doing it,” Klein said.

The couple chose Miamisburg because of its small-town feel. They look forward to getting to know the community.

“The best times in life are when you’re enjoying sweet treats,” Klein said.

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop is expected to be open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.