New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

A new restaurant specializing in Indian food, but with a twist is coming to Dayton.
“You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian Grill said. “This is not the typical Indian restaurant.”
The Twist Indian Grill, located at 2627 S. Smithville Road, is expected to open in August as a fast-casual Indian restaurant where customers can create their own bowls and burritos.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
The new restaurant is located in the building that previously housed The Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria. The Patriot Eatery & Pizzeria closed in September 2021.
Patel, who also owns Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Centerville, told Dayton.com this concept is similar to Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Chipotle and Hot Head Burritos, but they specialize in Indian food instead.
He said he came up with the restaurant idea when he held a birthday party for his daughter. His guests loved the concept, so he found the space and made his dream a reality.
Patel comes from a long history of restaurant owners starting with his great grandfather in India, but he said he never thought of having his own Indian restaurant until owning Bubbakoo’s Burritos.
Customers at The Twist Indian Grill will be able to create their own entrée from four different types of Indian rice, at least four different options of curry, and five meats, including different varieties of chicken.
Patel said this new concept will allow people in the area to taste his culture in a fast-forward way.
The Twist Indian Grill will also have Indian-infused chicken wings, Indian Street food and six to eight fresh fruit lassis.
Patel said if this restaurant has a good start, he plans to open up additional locations around the Dayton area including Beavercreek and Miamisburg.
About the Author