New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

Patel, who also owns Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Centerville, told Dayton.com this concept is similar to Bubbakoo’s Burritos, Chipotle and Hot Head Burritos, but they specialize in Indian food instead.

He said he came up with the restaurant idea when he held a birthday party for his daughter. His guests loved the concept, so he found the space and made his dream a reality.

Patel comes from a long history of restaurant owners starting with his great grandfather in India, but he said he never thought of having his own Indian restaurant until owning Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

Customers at The Twist Indian Grill will be able to create their own entrée from four different types of Indian rice, at least four different options of curry, and five meats, including different varieties of chicken.

Patel said this new concept will allow people in the area to taste his culture in a fast-forward way.

The Twist Indian Grill will also have Indian-infused chicken wings, Indian Street food and six to eight fresh fruit lassis.

Patel said if this restaurant has a good start, he plans to open up additional locations around the Dayton area including Beavercreek and Miamisburg.