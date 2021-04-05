New Japanese steakhouse opens in Xenia

A new Japanese steakhouse has opened in Xenia at 167 Hospitality Drive.
Xenia city staff said Taku is a great addition to the city.
“We are happy to have another quality restaurant in Xenia, and one that differentiates itself from other segments in our market. We have already seen a tremendous outpouring of support for this new restaurant, and look forward to additional food options in the coming months,” said Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky.
Taku is open for lunch on Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The steakhouse is also open for dinner on Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 9:30 p.m. The restaurant has a drive-thru pick up window and food orders can be made online.
The menu at Taku ranges from sushi rolls to sashimi to hibachi meals.
The restaurant is also looking to hire hosts, according to the business’ Facebook page.
Taku also has a location in Middletown on Roosevelt Boulevard.