New menu items unveiled, now available at area Piada restaurants

Piada Italian Street Food, the Columbus-based fast-casual Italian restaurant chain, announced it will finally offer “their second most requested pasta” at all 38 locations.
Penne pasta is now available for the first time ever. Three completely new menu items and one “updated” menu item have also been unveiled.
The option to order penne and all four, new menu items are available at Dayton area locations as well, including Kettering, Beavercreek and Centerville.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of these new menu items for Piada Guests to enjoy,” said Matthew Harding, senior vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Piada. “Featuring fresh ingredients and bright flavor profiles, these items are perfect for the change in season.”
According to a Piada release, the new menu items include:
- Mediterranean Piada – Italian-style street wrap with cucumber salad, chickpea hummus, brown rice and quinoa blend, pickled red onions, tomato bruschetta, feta and basil aioli. Best with All-Natural Grilled Chicken.
- Bacon & Blue Chop Salad – Mixed greens, arugula, red cabbage, roasted sweet potatoes, pancetta, dried cranberries, brown rice & quinoa, and blue cheese tossed in cider vinaigrette. Best with Grilled Atlantic Salmon.
- Roasted Tomato Pomodoro Pasta – Thin spaghetti topped with pomodoro sauce, roasted tomato and herb topping, topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Best with Grass Fed Meatballs.
- Power Bowl (Updated) – Red quinoa and brown rice, roasted broccoli, sweet corn & tomato, chickpea hummus, roasted sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, marinated cucumber salad, and yogurt harissa drizzle.