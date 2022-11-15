New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights

A new restaurant could be coming soon to Huber Heights.
Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space that currently houses a tortilla bakery at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights, noted Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.
Credit: Sharon Wilmore
Credit: Sharon Wilmore
“The business has been a food manufacturing operation and as we understand will continue to operate as such while incorporating a restaurant into the business,” Millard said.
The business and soon-to-be restaurant is located in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road. The space previously housed Pancho’s Place, a restaurant that offered Mexican and American-themed dishes with an emphasis on seafood.
Millard said he does not have an opening date for the new restaurant.
He explained the city is in the process of making connections with the business owner to issue occupancy permits and perform inspections.
As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.
Credit: Sharon Wilmore
Credit: Sharon Wilmore
About the Author