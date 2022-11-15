dayton-daily-news logo
X

New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new restaurant could be coming soon to Huber Heights.

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space that currently houses a tortilla bakery at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights, noted Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

“The business has been a food manufacturing operation and as we understand will continue to operate as such while incorporating a restaurant into the business,” Millard said.

The business and soon-to-be restaurant is located in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road. The space previously housed Pancho’s Place, a restaurant that offered Mexican and American-themed dishes with an emphasis on seafood.

Millard said he does not have an opening date for the new restaurant.

ExploreMore Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

He explained the city is in the process of making connections with the business owner to issue occupancy permits and perform inspections.

As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

In Other News
1
Dave Chappelle receives Grammy nomination for ‘The Closer’
2
NEW DETAILS: 2 restaurants to open next year in Washington Twp.
3
The Wizard of Za opens today with free slices for first customers
4
Amy Schneider falls short in first finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’...
5
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top