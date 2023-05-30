New Miamisburg gelato shop announces opening date

“(My grandfather) always told me that I would be the next one to own a sweet shop or a frozen treat shop,” Klein previously said.

Due to her family’s Italian heritage, she chose gelato as their business venture.

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop is located at 36 A S. Main St. in the former space of a hair salon. There are 15 flavors of gelato available and one sorbetto offering. Customers will be able to order an afagato (an expresso drink with Madagascar vanilla bean gelato) as well as shakes, nachos (cookie and oreo wafers with choice of gelato and caramel or chocolate sauce topped with whipped cream) or gelato sandwiches. The signature shake will be a root beer float in honor of Klein’s grandparents.

Gelato and sorbetto flavors are expected to rotate with seasonal offerings. Gelato flavors include coconut, pistachio, Belgium dark chocolate and lemon pie. Klein said a vegan option is being considered for the future.

The Kleins look forward to meeting their customers and “spreading a little sunshine” through their sweet treats.

Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The first customer on Saturday will get their photo taken which will be hung on the wall. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.