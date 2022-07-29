BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued, mental health check made for man days before Clark County deputy killed
New mobile juice bar spreading ‘food is medicine’ message to Dayton area

Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar is spreading the message that “food is medicine” by selling juices to different communities in the Dayton area.

Credit: Submitted Photo

By Natalie Jones
16 minutes ago

A 2016 Fairmont High School graduate is spreading the message that “food is medicine” by taking her juices to different communities in the Dayton area.

Kylee Kussman, owner of Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar, told Dayton.com she started juicing about two-and-a-half years ago when she developed psoriasis, an autoimmune skin disease.

She explained she went to several dermatologists but everything they recommended wasn’t helping.

“So, I just tried to change my diet and I started juicing every morning,” Kussman said. “After waiting four to six months of being consistent, changing my diet and juicing every day, my psoriasis completely went away. I have no flare ups. My skin looks completely different.”

Kussman said from that point on she began making juices for friends and family and her business continued to grow. This summer she said her focus has been taking her juices on the road via food truck.

ExploreNew Carlisle Italian restaurant expected to expand days of operation

Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar will be at the Franklin Farmers Market starting Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other upcoming events include the Xenia Food Truck Rally on Friday, August 19 and a Free Community Wellness Day at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday, August 21.

Kussman said she offers an array of juices, wellness shots and cleanses. With the expansion to the food truck, she said she is planning to offer raw energy bites and loaded toasts.

“One 16 ounce juice is going to give you your five servings of fruits and vegetables that you’re supposed to have,” Kussman said.

Popular juices include the Mermaid Lemonade featuring blue spirulina, lemon, filtered water and raw honey and the Give Me The Beet Boys featuring beets, carrots and pineapple. Other juices include the Morning Mantra, Green Goddess, Electrifying Purple Punch, Healer, Lush Summer, Vanilla Plant Mylk and Cacao Plant Mylk.

ExploreJuice, smoothie bar to hold soft opening Friday in Wright-Dunbar

“Healthy doesn’t have to be gross,” Kussman reminded. “It can taste good. It can make you feel good.”

She added she enjoys hearing how her juices have provided customers with more energy, which she attributed to “plant magic.”

Kussman has a certificate in health coaching from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

For more information, visit Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

