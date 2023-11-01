New noodle restaurant featuring Chinese, Japanese cuisine opens near Dayton Mall

Mixi Noodles, a casual noodle restaurant offering a fusion of Chinese and Japanese cuisine, is holding a soft opening prior to a grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The restaurant is located at 231 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet near the Dayton Mall. The space previously housed Sally Beauty.

“I hope everyone loves this kind of cuisine,” owner Ting Ni said. “It’s super unique. They have never tried this type of noodle nearby.”

Ni is originally from China where she brought back a special kind of rice noodle that she grew up eating. The restaurant also has Japanese noodles because she and her girls enjoy eating various types of noodles.

Customers will be able to mix Chinese and Japanese cuisine by building their own bowls. You start by picking a broth, noodle and protein followed by three veggies. Below are customer options:

Broth (Vine Pepper, Swan La, Tomato, Chicken, Tonkotsu or Golden Beef)

Noodle (Ramen, Udon, Fung or Green Veg)

Protein (Soy Egg, Quail Egg, Fish Cake, Soy Bean Curd, Beef Meatball, Shrimp or Beef Brisket)

Vegetables (Pickle, Corn, Tomato, Kimchi, Greens, Enoki Mushroom, Wood Ear or Pickle Bamboo)

Every bowl contains scallion, cilantro and beansprout.

Mixi Noodles uniquely makes the soup base in-house, which takes 10 to 12 hours.

Ni’s close and extended family has 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry from owning China 1 in Moraine to owning Fusabowl in Cincinnati. Ni hopes Mixi Noodles will expand with multiple locations in the future.

Mixi Noodles is open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page (@mixi_noodles).