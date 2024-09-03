New Orleans soul band Sierra Green & the Giants to perform at Levitt

Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band will open the show. Waters, a versatile musician from Dayton, showcases his talent across blues, funk, folk and Americana. He began his musical journey with the harmonica at just five years old. In 2022, he won the Telluride Blues Challenge.

Green’s voice first resonated at a young age in a New Orleans church choir. She later busked blues and jazz standards acapella on the streets of New Orleans’ 7th Ward: an historic talent breeding ground that nurtured musical legends like Sidney Bechet, Allen Toussaint and Jelly Roll Morton.

Revered as the “Queen of Frenchman Street,” Green’s roots run deep into the rich soil and storied neighborhood of the 7th Ward. She described the neighborhood as “a fun area” and “like music: open, free.”

Her performances on the bustling streets of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, opened up the doors for her talent. Through those early acapella performances, she was able to dismiss a fear of crowds early on and emerge a vibrant musical force.

She’s been compared to a cross between a young Irma Thomas and Sharon Jones. Now, with a full band behind her, Sierra Green & the Giants embodies a fusion of soul, blues and R&B with a modern charm.

In fall 2023, Green, alongside the Giants, collaborated with jazz musician and fellow New Orleanian David Torkanowsky in the studio. The result was a five-song collection showcasing Green’s imprint on soul music, and a revitalization of classics like The Meters’ “There’s a Break in the Road” and David Shaw’s “Promised Land.”

Green then journeyed to Nashville to round out the sessions for her debut album, “Here We Are,” released on June 21. The band collaborated with producer and guitarist J.D. Simo, who has worked with icons like Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks and Jack White.

“J.D. is amazing… a breath of fresh air,” Green said. “He had basic ideas of how he wanted the songs to go, and I just listened to his ideas.”

The album became a collection of covers that originated from the Torkanowsky sessions, including reimagined staples like Funkadelic’s “Can You Get to That,” among others.

“Here We Are” infuses Green’s captivating, powerful, gravelly and passionate vocals with danceable guitars, horns and bass lines — a nod to Detroit and Memphis legends, in addition to her hometown, as she forges her own path among contemporary torchbearers.

The band is currently in the midst of writing a new album of originals, surely due out soon.

From busking on the streets of New Orleans to club residencies to now touring the country, every moment with Green behind the mic, and the Giants behind her, holds the promise of an unforgettable evening.

“I’m very excited about coming to Dayton, for everybody to get ready for some dancing in the street,” Green said. “I want people to have fun and enjoy what I do through the record.”

How to go

What: Sierra Green & the Giants w/ Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 12

Cost: Free