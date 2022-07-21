New pasta vendor at 2nd Street Market

2nd Street Market is welcoming the addition of Brocato’s Pasta Company, a homemade pasta vendor.
“It’s been many years since the Market had a homemade pasta vendor, so we were very excited when (owner) Jody (Miller) asked us about bringing his fresh pasta and sauces to the Dayton area,” said Lynda Suda, market manager. “The timing worked out perfectly, we had one more vendor space available, and he had just branched into selling his recipes packaged for people to enjoy at home.”
Brocato’s Pasta Company features recipes tracing back to Sicily with a modern twist.
After earning his culinary degree and working as an executive chef, Miller embarked on his own hand-crafted pasta business in 2007, according to the pasta company’s website. He teamed up with his mother and started selling his pasta products through her storefront, Bouchard’s Baked Goods, in Cincinnati’s Findlay Market.
In addition to Findlay Market and 2nd Street Market, Miller’s pasta products can be found at Gem City Market in Dayton and a variety of other markets in Cincinnati and Kentucky.
According to the pasta company’s website, they have a variety of pasta including arugula, beet, black pepper basil, crushed red pepper, garlic herb, spicy lime cilantro, spinach, tomato basil and several others. Sauces include alfredo, butternut squash and goat cheese, portabella mushroom, roasted garlic tomato, vodka and more. Brocato’s Pasta Company also has butter and pesto available for purchase.
For more information about Brocato’s Pasta Company, visit www.brocatospasta.com.
2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second Street, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
