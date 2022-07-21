New pasta vendor at 2nd Street Market

In addition to Findlay Market and 2nd Street Market, Miller’s pasta products can be found at Gem City Market in Dayton and a variety of other markets in Cincinnati and Kentucky.

According to the pasta company’s website, they have a variety of pasta including arugula, beet, black pepper basil, crushed red pepper, garlic herb, spicy lime cilantro, spinach, tomato basil and several others. Sauces include alfredo, butternut squash and goat cheese, portabella mushroom, roasted garlic tomato, vodka and more. Brocato’s Pasta Company also has butter and pesto available for purchase.

For more information about Brocato’s Pasta Company, visit www.brocatospasta.com.

2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second Street, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.