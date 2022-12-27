New pizza shop coming to Bellbrook

Gionino’s Pizzeria, a franchise with two locations in the Dayton area, is expanding to Bellbrook.
Franchise owner Tony Clark told Dayton.com he recently signed the lease for his third location at 4447 W. Franklin St. (Ohio 725) at Wilmington Pike. The pizzeria is located in the same shopping center as Ariake Grille & Sushi Bar, which opened in late October.
Clark said he hopes to open the new location by summer 2023.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Gionino’s Pizzeria opened its first Dayton location at 1528 E. Third Street in 2019, followed by a Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Avenue in 2021. The franchise started over 30 years ago in Tallmadge, a suburb of Akron.
“When I was growing up I would cut grass on the weekends and then take the money, go across the street and buy their pizza,” Clark said. “It became my favorite as a kid.”
After he finished graduate school and moved to Dayton, he opened DK Effect, an arcade bar in the Huffman Historic District. Clark explained he owned the building next to it and had an epiphany. “Why not bring my favorite pizza to Dayton?” he said.
Gionino’s Pizzeria has specialty pizzas, Italiano fried chicken, wings, salads, Italian subs and more.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“Our traditional pizza is a one inch thick pan crust pizza,” Clark said. “We have our own unique sauce that is a little bit on the sweet side.”
Another aspect Clark noted that sets them apart is their use of provolone cheese on the pizzas.
The 1,600-square-foot pizzeria will be primarily takeout and delivery, Clark said.
“Renovations are pretty extensive, but we’ve done more at the other two locations,” he added.
He said it’s always great to open a new store, but one of the things he’s most excited about is giving his employees a new opportunity to show off their skills and become a manager or shift leader at their new location.
The Bellbrook location is expected to have 20 employees, Clark said. Those interested in applying can email huffmanpizza@gmail.com or call the other two stores.
Clark said he has plans to continue to expand. For more information about Gionino’s Pizzeria, visit www.gioninos.com.
About the Author