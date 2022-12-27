New pizza shop coming to Bellbrook

“When I was growing up I would cut grass on the weekends and then take the money, go across the street and buy their pizza,” Clark said. “It became my favorite as a kid.”

After he finished graduate school and moved to Dayton, he opened DK Effect, an arcade bar in the Huffman Historic District. Clark explained he owned the building next to it and had an epiphany. “Why not bring my favorite pizza to Dayton?” he said.

Gionino’s Pizzeria has specialty pizzas, Italiano fried chicken, wings, salads, Italian subs and more.

“Our traditional pizza is a one inch thick pan crust pizza,” Clark said. “We have our own unique sauce that is a little bit on the sweet side.”

Another aspect Clark noted that sets them apart is their use of provolone cheese on the pizzas.

The 1,600-square-foot pizzeria will be primarily takeout and delivery, Clark said.

“Renovations are pretty extensive, but we’ve done more at the other two locations,” he added.

He said it’s always great to open a new store, but one of the things he’s most excited about is giving his employees a new opportunity to show off their skills and become a manager or shift leader at their new location.

The Bellbrook location is expected to have 20 employees, Clark said. Those interested in applying can email huffmanpizza@gmail.com or call the other two stores.

Clark said he has plans to continue to expand. For more information about Gionino’s Pizzeria, visit www.gioninos.com.