New restaurant featuring Indian cuisine coming soon to Huber Heights

PPA SINGH LLC DBA Tandoor India & Pizza has applied for D-1, D-2 and D-6 liquor permits. The permits remain pending, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. The permits are defined as follows:

The D-1 permit is for beer sales on/off premises until 1 a.m.

The D-2 permit is for wine and pre-packaged low proof mixed beverages sales on/off until 1 a.m.

The D-6 permit allows for the sale of liquor on Sunday.

Millard did not know of a planned opening date for the restaurant.

Dayton.com has reached out to the owners of the restaurant, but has not heard back. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.