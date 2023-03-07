New restaurant, lounge to open in downtown Dayton

An upscale restaurant and lounge is coming to Dayton’s Fire Blocks District on the corner of E. Third and Jefferson Streets.
LIV Presidential, expected to open this summer, will feature a variety of dishes from classic American fare to exotic international cuisine, a full bar and an extensive wine list, owner Tieasha Davis said.
Credit: Natalie Jones

“I wanted to bring an upscale restaurant to downtown Dayton to help revitalize the area and provide people with a high-quality dining experience,” Davis said. “I believe that an upscale restaurant and lounge can attract more people to the area, create more jobs and help stimulate the local economy.”
LIV Presidential will offer a luxurious atmosphere with top-notch service for all guests, Davis said. She added the lounge will be the perfect place to relax and unwind.
“Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner or a lively party, LIV Presidential is the perfect place to celebrate,” Davis said.
The venue will also offer private event rentals and a variety of packages to suit any budget.
LIV Presidential, located at 100 E. Third St., joins another new business with plans to open this summer in the Fire Blocks District. Joui, a wine shop and bar with small bites, will be located at 117 E. Third St. next to Salt Block Biscuit Company.
For more information, visit www.livpresidentialdayton.com.
