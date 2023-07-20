New restaurant serving authentic Italian food now open in Xenia

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant has opened its doors at 417 W. Second St. in Xenia.

Customers can expect “truly authentic Italian food” featuring homemade meatballs and lasagna as well as homemade marinara, pizza sauce and dough, said co-owner Dave Keen. Everything is made fresh daily.

The full-service restaurant opened on Friday, July 14 and Keen said there were around 40 people at the door waiting.

“It was incredible,” Keen said. “This community hasn’t had an Italian restaurant here before.”

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is Keen’s second restaurant. He also owns Troni Brothers Pizza in Kettering. The Kettering location serves 80 percent pizza and 20 percent pasta whereas the Xenia location has served 90 percent pasta and 10 percent pizza since opening.

The menu features salads, soups, wings, appetizers, baked pasta, pizza, calzones and more. They also have a lunch menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with subs. The dinner menu is available all day.

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is in the process of obtaining a liquor license for beer and wine.

Keen is asking customers for patience as they get acclimated to the space.

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Troni Brothers Pizza in Kettering is closed until Aug. 17 for its annual summer break.