New Ronald McDonald House in Dayton seeks supplies

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to help create a warm and inviting space for families in need,” said executive director Rita Cyr. “As we get ready to say ‘Yes’ to every family seeking our services while their children receive critical care, we ask for your support to make the new House feel like home.”

In 2023, RMHC Dayton served 2,544 guests from 35 Ohio counties, 27 states, and 15 countries, saving families $1.22 million in out-of-pocket expenses for food, lodging and transportation. Unfortunately, due to limited room availability at that time, 76 percent of the families that requested services had to be turned away.

The goal always remains the same: to provide a compassionate community for families with critically ill children just steps away from the medical care they require. Founded on the belief that a family’s focus should be solely on their child’s health, RMHC Dayton provides services at no cost.

The original House features play areas, laundry facilities, daily home-cooked meals, personal care items, and support services for parents and siblings. The renovated House will have a communal area that will serve as gathering spots for families to cook meals, share conversations, and find rest after long and exhausting days at the hospital.

The Elizondo family from California is one of the grateful recipients. They are from California and stayed at the House for 12 days while their son, CJ, received his service dog, Gus, from 4 Paws for Abilities.

“Our family is a handful, and we were made to feel like we were super easy to work with,” said CJ’s mom, Anastasia. Without the Ronald McDonald House they would not have been able to afford to pick up and train with Gus, she said.

In addition to the house, the organization operates two Family Rooms — one at Dayton Children’s Hospital and another within Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital. These Family Rooms offer families a place to rest and regroup without leaving the hospital.

There are currently a variety of ways in which our Make a Difference readers can help:

To ensure that the new areas of the House are well-equipped with essential items, the organization has put together a virtual housewarming wish list on Amazon featuring a variety of must-have items for the new spaces. “We invite individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to support our efforts by purchasing items from this list,” Cyr said. Visit the virtual wish list at: www.rmhcdayton.org/housewarming.

the 16th Annual Mix 107.7 Radiothon will broadcast live from the House at 555 Valley Street. The event shares personal stories of the families that have benefited from the house and also raises essential funds for the organization. Those wishing to donate can do so by calling 937-535-CARE (2273), texting HOME to 345345, or visiting rmhcdayton.org/radiothon. During the hours of the Radiothon, there will also be a Drive-Thru Donation event to spread joy and comfort to families unable to be home during the holidays. Community members can drop off stocking stuffers, toys for children of all ages, food, and other household items.

Here’s what they need most;

Stocking stuffers for children of all ages

Hot cocoa and marshmallows

Holiday pajamas in all sizes, from newborn to adult

Individually packaged chips and snacks

Kleenex

Fruit cups

Jell-O and pudding cups

Cereal

Pop-Tarts

Ziploc bags in all sizes

If you can’t get to the Drive-Through event, donations can also be dropped off at the House from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on any day of the week.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.