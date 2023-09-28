New vintage store opens in Kettering with ‘the most random things you didn’t know you needed’

A new, hole-in-the-wall vintage store in Kettering — homewithashley — is opening its doors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2293 Patterson Road, across the street from Dot’s Market.

Owner Ashley Sedelbauer started thrifting in college when she was on the hunt for new clothes and decorations for her apartment. When she moved to Kettering in 2016, she began thrifting to decorate her home.

“Little did I know when I moved here, Dayton is the hot spot for thrift stores,” Sedelbauer said.

After creating an Instagram page to highlight her finds and showcase her decorative skills, Sedelbauer received feedback asking where she found various items. When she realized people wanted to buy them, she started thinking she could thrift for other people.

“I just love doing it,” Sedelbauer said. “I find what I think is cool and people seem to love it.”

She started with an Etsy page and has expanded to various shops throughout the Dayton area. The 500-square-foot space in Kettering next to The Green Door is her first brick-and-mortar.

When asked what people can expect at her store, Sedelbauer replied “the most random things you didn’t know you needed.”

A variety of items from home to lifestyle are available including furniture, rugs, disco balls, clothing and vintage towels and sheets. From brass and boho to wicker and ‘80s decor, styles can be mixed and matched.

One of the most random items Sedelbauer said she has in her inventory is a bowl of fake bread, which will be properly styled so customers can see how they can showcase it in their home.

Sedelbauer prides herself as being an affordable vintage store.

“To me, it’s not even about the money,” Sedelbauer said. “It’s like somebody needs this cool thing in their house and I can’t fit it in mine so buy it for this much.”

You can also find homewithashley selling items at the Ohio Valley Antique Mall in Fairfield, Lebanon Peddlers Mall in Lebanon and Petal Vintage in Waynesville. Sedelbauer notably participates in Vintage Market Days of Dayton-Cincinnati at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Ohio Vintage Expo in Columbus.

For more information and updates on future business hours, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.