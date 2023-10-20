New whiskey, cigar lounge to open in Springboro

A new whiskey and cigar lounge, 70/70 Social Club, is expected to open by the end of this year in downtown Springboro.

Zach Bailey, who owns the establishment with his wife, Casey, decided to open a lounge focusing on whiskey because he and his friends enjoy bourbon. Bailey noted that other than The Century Bar in downtown Dayton, the area lacks options with a good selection of whiskey in a relaxed environment.

Bailey started looking for a location south of Dayton a little over a year ago.

“When we found the location in Springboro, we fell in love with it,” Bailey said.

The lounge is located at 140 S. Main St. The 2,000-square-foot space previously housed a boutique and art gallery.

“People can expect a nice, relaxing environment where everyone is welcomed,” Bailey said.

There will be a large collection of whiskeys including scotch, bourbon, Irish whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Tennessee whiskey and many others. In addition, the lounge will have classic whiskey-based drinks, a couple of beers on tap and wine. Customers can expect light food like shrimp cocktails, charcuterie boards and tea sandwiches.

The lounge will have a humidor holding up to 1,500 cigars. Customers will be able to smoke on the outdoor patio or take cigars to go.

The name of the lounge reflects the 70/70 humidor rule that says it is ideal for cigars to be kept at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 70 percent relative humidity, Bailey said.

Bailey is a Dayton native who moved to Springboro seven years ago.

“I (could) not have imagined or picked a better place,” Bailey said. “(Springboro has the) most amazing business owners. The most amazing people are there.”

For more information and updates, visit the lounge’s Facebook page.