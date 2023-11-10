Ninja Ramen to open next week in Englewood

The owners of Ozu 852, winners of Best Japanese Food/Sushi in our 2023 Best of Dayton contest, are opening a new ramen restaurant in Englewood on Friday, Nov. 17.

Ninja Ramen, located at 375 W. National Rd. next door to Englewood City Hall and Fire Station 98, will hold a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., followed by a grand opening.

Ann Chen, who owns the restaurant with Chef Jin (Allen) Li, said after opening Ozu at 852 Union Blvd. 10 years ago, their customers have become family. Through many conversations with their customers, Chen learned they were traveling throughout the area for ramen, prompting them to open a ramen restaurant within their community.

Ninja Ramen will have seaweed and squid salad in addition to a variety of appetizers like pork and chicken dumplings, calamari rings, edamame and much more. The restaurant has six different types of ramen featuring pork, grilled chicken, seafood, vegetables and beef. Customers can also add additional toppings.

Chef Li is known for being creative as well as picky about the ingredients he uses, Chen said. For example, the broth for the ramen is made from pork bone and other fresh ingredients that boils for several hours.

Paula Johnson, a longtime customer and former food critic for Dayton City Paper, first met the owners years ago when she wrote a review about Ozu and has been a loyal customer ever since. She said she can’t wait for their new restaurant to open.

“No one deserves it more than them,” Johnson said. “They are incredibly hardworking and the food is top-notch and wonderful.”

Johnson travels 45 minutes from Germantown weekly to get sushi from Ozu.

“Everyone who walks through the door seems to know Ann and Allen,” Johnson said. “One of the wonderful things about them is they are so open and welcoming that people immediately feel comfortable and want to come back.”

Since acquiring the former space of China Palace in Aug. 2022, the owners have remodeled the restaurant. Ninja Ramen will also offer a full-service bar. The restaurant will seat 72 to 80 people.

Bill Singer, development director for the City of Englewood, believes Ninja Ramen will be a positive for the community.

“It’s exciting to have a different dining experience,” Singer said. “They’ve put a lot of work into this space.”

