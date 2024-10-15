Nonprofit that creates care packages for children is in need of donated items

“HTC’s impact on families is profound,” said Sherri Nutter, marketing manager for the organization. “By providing necessities such as clothing, shoes, and bedding, HTC enables families to focus their limited financial resources on other critical expenses like rent and groceries, easing the financial burden many low-income families face.”

Nutter said each care package is carefully curated by HTC’s dedicated volunteers who sort and clean donated items, ensuring they are in excellent condition. These items are then included in personalized care packages to reflect the unique needs and interests of each child, offering not just essentials, but also items that bring joy such as toys, books, and games.

“HTC has helped us tremendously and we are very grateful,” wrote one recipient. “My grandbaby really loves the books. Maybe one day she’ll be a writer or something. I just want to say thank you.”

HTC is currently seeking donations of gently used items in good condition to help meet the growing needs in the community including:

Towels and bedding (up to queen size)

Sports balls

Children’s socks and new underwear

Children’s coats

Children’s clothing up to sizes 18/20

Shoes (all sizes)

Unexpired car seats and strollers

Board games and puzzles

Hygiene items including shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and body wash

Diapers (open packs are OK to donate)

Donations can be dropped off anytime at HTC’s blue donation bins, located at 2490 Technical Drive in Miamisburg. You are asked to bag or box donations before leaving them in bins. Large donations can be brought to the donation door from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To learn more about HTC’s mission and how the group is helping local children feel dignified and loved, visit www.htcdayton.org.

