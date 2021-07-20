dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio doubles funding for businesses impacted by COVID, bringing grants to $310M

FILE PHOTO Kathy McGillivray, an employee of Stella Bleu Bistro, takes an order from guests dining on the bistro's patio on Aug. 24, 2020. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
FILE PHOTO Kathy McGillivray, an employee of Stella Bleu Bistro, takes an order from guests dining on the bistro's patio on Aug. 24, 2020. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio doubled funding for four grant programs aimed at helping businesses impacted by the coronavirus, bringing funds to $310 million.

The programs include a food and beverage establishment grant, entertainment venue grant, lodging grant and new small business grant.

Applications are available now at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first serve basis. To make sure that funds are spread out properly throughout the state, a set amount will be put aside for each county for each grant. Once a county’s allocation is depleted, businesses in that county will be eligible for grants using the remaining funds. If a county does not use all of the funds set aside by July 31, the remaining amount will be available statewide.

“I strongly encourage Ohio’s small and medium-sized business owners to apply for these grants,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Funding is set aside for businesses in all of Ohio’s 88 counties and grants range from $10,000 to $30,000 apiece. As we continue our recovery from the pandemic, we want to give our local businesses this money to help them successfully move forward.”

Funding was doubled from $155 million to $310 million on July 1 after the governor signed the new budget for fiscal year.

The new small business fund will award grants of $10,000. It will have $20 million total in funding.

The other three programs will offer $10,000, $20,000 and $30,000 grants. The food and establishment grant will receive $200 million in funding, the lodging grant will receive $50 million and the entertainment venue grant will receive $40 million.

For information on guidelines, terms and conditions and required documentation, visit https://businesshelp.ohio.gov/.

