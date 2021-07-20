Ohio doubles funding for businesses impacted by COVID, bringing grants to $310M

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first serve basis. To make sure that funds are spread out properly throughout the state, a set amount will be put aside for each county for each grant. Once a county’s allocation is depleted, businesses in that county will be eligible for grants using the remaining funds. If a county does not use all of the funds set aside by July 31, the remaining amount will be available statewide.

“I strongly encourage Ohio’s small and medium-sized business owners to apply for these grants,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Funding is set aside for businesses in all of Ohio’s 88 counties and grants range from $10,000 to $30,000 apiece. As we continue our recovery from the pandemic, we want to give our local businesses this money to help them successfully move forward.”