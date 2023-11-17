Old Scratch Pizza in Troy eyes January 2024 opening

Construction is underway at Old Scratch Pizza coming soon to the former Troy Fire Department station at 19 E. Race St. in the heart of downtown.

“We are going to open in early January,” said founder Eric Soller. “We are disappointed to miss the holiday season, but we are thrilled to finally get open and become a part of the Troy community.”

Old Scratch Pizza was hoping to open its fourth location in the Dayton area by late summer 2023, but the project was a lot larger than their previous restaurants. Soller said there were a lot of unknowns in converting a building like the fire station into a restaurant.

“We have a large construction team there every day, and I think people are going to be really impressed when they see the transformation,” Soller said. “It certainly has the spirit of Old Scratch, but in a new, dynamic environment.”

The Troy fire station was built in 1966 and replaced last year by a new fire station nearby on East Canal Street. The Race Street building is structurally sound, but the fire department staff and technology had outgrown that station, Troy Mayor Robin Oda previously said.

Old Scratch Pizza is constructing two luxury loft apartments in the upstairs space that previously housed the firefighter dormitory. They are looking for tenants.

The Troy location is something Soller and his wife, Stephanie, have wanted to do for a long time. Soller previously worked at Hobart for over 10 years and became a big fan of the city.

Old Scratch is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads, wood-roasted vegetable creations and their large selection of regional craft beers.

The couple opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, followed by their second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville. In January 2023, they opened another location in Beavercreek at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the former space of The Wellington Grille.

Old Scratch Pizza is hiring for the Troy location. For more information, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.