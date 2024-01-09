Old Scratch Pizza in Troy pays homage to fire department that formerly occupied building

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Old Scratch Pizza was hoping to open its fourth location in the Dayton area by late summer 2023, but the project was a lot larger than their previous restaurants. Founder Eric Soller said there were a lot of unknowns in converting a building like the fire station into a restaurant.

“It certainly has the spirit of Old Scratch, but in a new, dynamic environment,” Soller said.

The Troy fire station was built in 1966 and replaced in 2022 by a new fire station nearby on East Canal Street. The fire department staff and technology had outgrown the Race Street building.

There are several aspects throughout the building paying homage to the Troy Fire Dept. For example, there is a bench that remains from the fire station near the ordering area.

Old Scratch Pizza is also constructing two luxury loft apartments in the upstairs space that previously housed the firefighter dormitory. They are looking for tenants.

The Troy location is something Soller and his wife, Stephanie, have wanted to do for a long time. Soller previously worked at Hobart for over 10 years and became a big fan of the city.

“We are thrilled to finally get open and become a part of the Troy community,” Soller said.

Old Scratch is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads, wood-roasted vegetable creations and their large selection of regional craft beers. If you’ve never been, Soller recommends the Angry Beekeeper pizza featuring tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey and olive oil.

The couple opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, followed by their second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville. In January 2023, they opened another location in Beavercreek at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the former space of The Wellington Grille.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.