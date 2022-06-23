Old Scratch Pizza to open third location in former Wellington Grille building

Explore Twin Peaks to open in Beavercreek next week

An extensive renovation process will take place over the next several months. There will be indoor seating for 150 guests and an investment in the expansive patio, Soller explained.

An opening date has not been confirmed.

“We think the community is a great fit for the kind of experience Old Scratch Pizza provides,” Soller said. “We are looking forward to creating a great new space and one of the best patios in the Miami Valley.”

The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21.

Owner Mary Miller previously told Dayton.com she decided it was time to close The Wellington Grille because she is 81 years old and has been dealing with staffing shortages since the coronavirus pandemic. On top of a worker shortage, Miller said they have also had to deal with food shortages and price increases.

The Wellington Grille had been serving the community since 1998.

“Mary Miller is really a leader in the restaurant community, and has made the Wellington Grille a destination for food and service for 25 years,” Soller said. “We look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

In addition to its Naples-style pizzas, Old Scratch serves salads and specialty items. It features 20 taps devoted to craft beer, wine and cocktails.

For more information about Old Scratch Pizza, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com.