Old Scratch Pizza to open third location in former Wellington Grille building

Old Scratch Pizza is opening a third location in Beavercreek in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille.

Old Scratch Pizza is opening a third location in Beavercreek in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille.

By Natalie Jones
9 minutes ago

Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Naples-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is opening a third location in Beavercreek.

The new restaurant will be located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille

“This has been a part of the Dayton area that we have had our eye on for a while,” Eric Soller, co-founder of Old Scratch Pizza said in a press release. “We are really excited about the potential for this location, based on the feedback we have had from people in the area.”

Soller and his wife, Stephanie, opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton. The couple opened their second location in 2017 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville.

The new location will offer the same Old Scratch experience as their other two locations, Soller said.

An extensive renovation process will take place over the next several months. There will be indoor seating for 150 guests and an investment in the expansive patio, Soller explained.

An opening date has not been confirmed.

“We think the community is a great fit for the kind of experience Old Scratch Pizza provides,” Soller said. “We are looking forward to creating a great new space and one of the best patios in the Miami Valley.”

The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21.

Owner Mary Miller previously told Dayton.com she decided it was time to close The Wellington Grille because she is 81 years old and has been dealing with staffing shortages since the coronavirus pandemic. On top of a worker shortage, Miller said they have also had to deal with food shortages and price increases.

The Wellington Grille had been serving the community since 1998.

“Mary Miller is really a leader in the restaurant community, and has made the Wellington Grille a destination for food and service for 25 years,” Soller said. “We look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

In addition to its Naples-style pizzas, Old Scratch serves salads and specialty items. It features 20 taps devoted to craft beer, wine and cocktails.

For more information about Old Scratch Pizza, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

