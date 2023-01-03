BreakingNews
Old Scratch Pizza to open tomorrow in Beavercreek

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
41 minutes ago

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Beavercreek.

The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21.

Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in downtown Dayton and Centerville, Old Scratch Beavercreek features seating for 150 guests in a communal beer-hall style setting and a 16-seat bar, with 20 rotating taps of regional craft beers, a press release from Old Scratch said.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

In addition, the new restaurant features an open kitchen allowing guests to watch the entire pizza making process from the dough being stretched to the pizza coming out of one of the three wood-fired ovens, the release said.

“The Old Scratch Beavercreek team has worked hard setting up the space, practicing in the kitchen, and internalizing the Old Scratch approach to exceptional service,” said Eric Soller, owner of the restaurant. “We are excited to open the doors to the public on January 4th, and hope new and old Old Scratch fans come out to see us.”

Old Scratch held a soft opening with family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 31, the release said.

Old Scratch is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads and wood-roasted vegetable creations. The restaurant has plans to open a fourth location in the former Troy Fire Department station located at 19 East Race St. in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.

The Beavercreek restaurant’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Dine-in and carryout service is available. According to the release, a patio remodel is planned for the spring.

For more information, visit www.oldscratchpizza.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

