Online ordering for Dayton Greek Festival to open next week

Opa! The Dayton Greek Festival will be returning this autumn.
Dayton Greek Festival organizers will host another drive-thru version of the event, called the Greek Fest Express, from Sep. 10-12 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton. Greek Fest Express will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 12.
Organizers also hosted a drive-thru version of the Dayton Greek Festival in 2020.
Typically, the Dayton Greek Festival is a large-scale celebration of all things Greek with food and live entertainment.
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 16, customers will be able to place online orders for the drive-thru version of the Greek Fest Express by visiting Dayton Greek Festival’s website. The full menu of items available to pre-order will also be listed on the Dayton Gree Festival’s website.
Greek Fest Express will be serving up festival favorites like pastries, Greek salads, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners. Customers will be able to place pre-orders for this cuisine using a credit card online to pick up at the Greek Fest Express between Sep. 10-12.