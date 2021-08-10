dayton-daily-news logo
Online ordering for Dayton Greek Festival to open next week

Greek Fest Express, a drive-thru version of the Dayton Greek Festival, will be held Friday, Sep. 10 through Sunday, Sep. 12 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. Online ordering for the event will be available on Monday, Aug. 16. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Ashley Moor

Opa! The Dayton Greek Festival will be returning this autumn.

Dayton Greek Festival organizers will host another drive-thru version of the event, called the Greek Fest Express, from Sep. 10-12 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton. Greek Fest Express will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 and Saturday, Sep. 11 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 12.

Organizers also hosted a drive-thru version of the Dayton Greek Festival in 2020.

Typically, the Dayton Greek Festival is a large-scale celebration of all things Greek with food and live entertainment.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 16, customers will be able to place online orders for the drive-thru version of the Greek Fest Express by visiting Dayton Greek Festival’s website. The full menu of items available to pre-order will also be listed on the Dayton Gree Festival’s website.

Greek Fest Express will be serving up festival favorites like pastries, Greek salads, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners. Customers will be able to place pre-orders for this cuisine using a credit card online to pick up at the Greek Fest Express between Sep. 10-12.

