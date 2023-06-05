Oregon District 8/4 Memorial semifinalist: Team DCD

Here’s what you should know about the semifinalist Team DCD Proposal, in the words of the artists.

Team DCD Proposal

Team Members: Amy Deal, Landon Crowell and James Dinh

Our team is composed of Amy Deal and Landon Crowell — both long- time Dayton residents — and James Dinh from southern California. As the 8/4 Memorial project carries much public visibility and emotion for many people, we will bring to the project not only appropriate design sensibility, but also experience in community engagement and managing projects from concept to construction. As a team, we will be able to approach the many facets of the project, with each person bringing their unique but complementary skill sets and experiences.

Though a shroud hung over the city in the aftermath of the August 4, 2019, tragedy, shimmering lights shone through the darkness — lights of hope and collective support when Daytonians from all backgrounds came together. Inspired by these moments of unity, we envision both a permanent commemorative space as well as a short-term community engagement program—places where people will feel a shared sense of humanity.

The Commemorative Space will include 1) a Community Room made up of a circular-shaped concrete seatwall; 2) the Enduring Tree & Healing Garden, encompassing the existing mature crabapple tree and new plantings of native plants; Memory Stones, large natural boulders that functionally act as the garden’s retaining wall and symbolically commemorate the nine lives lost. Each boulder may be engraved with a person’s name; and 4) the Sky Gate, composed of two large limestone slabs that lean toward each other to create a gateway, as well as frames the Enduring Tree and aligns with the azimuth of the sun at 12 noon on August 4.

Additionally, small holes will be drilled through the stone slabs, which, upon standing in a marked location in the space, visually align to form a constellation map depicting the stars that shone on the night of Aug 4. In all, the Commemorative Space will be a contemplative place that honors the lives of the victims of the mass shooting, a space where people can think about the collective and continual effort it takes to build a peaceful and tolerant society with a welcoming, inclusive community room that inspires hope, togetherness, and healing. The Community engagement program will be art therapy sessions that are accessible to everyone and allow people to express their feelings and thoughts creatively. It will also help in the healing process, and promote self-care, empowerment, and a sense of purpose and belonging.