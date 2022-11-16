BreakingNews
Girl, 17, identified as second Hamilton resident killed in Centerville crash
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items.

“I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”

Prior to opening the restaurant, located at 524 E. Fifth Street, Downs had a booth at 2nd Street Market called Black Rooster Pasta Bar. Her desire to pursue fine dining grew after encouragement from a friend who owned the building where the restaurant is located today.

ExploreOregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

“I took that as a challenge and here we are today,” Downs said. “He (Tom Tornatore) helped make a dream come true.”

Every year when Downs looks back at the growth of the restaurant, she remembers how scared she was to start Roost.

“I always laugh because I literally remember crying in my paint as I painted the walls,” Downs said. “I cannot make this up. It’s very true, but worth every tear drop.”

Downs added without her employees none of this would have been possible.

“They work very hard and I cannot express my gratitude to them,” she said.

ExploreThe Wizard of Za now open on Brown Street

When asked what she would like to say to her longtime and returning customers, Downs said, “I cannot express the love and gratitude in my heart for all of you. You have made my culinary career so very special. I cannot thank you enough.”

Roost Modern Italian is not your typical red sauce Italian restaurant, Downs explained. The restaurant focuses on fresh fish and seafood, fresh pasta, steaks and chops and has a wine list with some of the best wines on the market. If you have never been to the restaurant, Downs recommends the Filet Mignon.

For more information about Roost Modern Italian, visit www.roostitalian.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages. The restaurant will share its throwback menu items on social media throughout the week.

In Other News
1
Amy Schneider rebounds in second finals game of ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament...
2
New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights
3
Dave Chappelle receives Grammy nomination for ‘The Closer’
4
NEW DETAILS: 2 restaurants to open next year in Washington Twp.
5
The Wizard of Za now open on Brown Street

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top